First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.00

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.00 and last traded at $124.07, with a volume of 42980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.50 to $141.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

First Solar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 215.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,255 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in First Solar by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 34,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in First Solar by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,980 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,486 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

