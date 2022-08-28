First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

FTCS stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

