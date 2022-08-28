First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,509.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after buying an additional 328,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.74 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.