First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.74. First United has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of First United by 81.5% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 63.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

