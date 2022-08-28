Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Fiserv Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

