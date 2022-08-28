Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Upgraded at HSBC

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FGSGF stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

