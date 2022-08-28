FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Receives $280.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLNG. DNB Markets cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SEB Equities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 2.4 %

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.46%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.