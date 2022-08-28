FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
FONAR Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of FONAR stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
