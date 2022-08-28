FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

FONAR Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in FONAR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FONAR by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.