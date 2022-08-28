Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 219.49% from the company’s previous close.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of FRGE opened at $3.13 on Friday. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth $289,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 4,042.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 319,709 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter worth $2,652,000. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth $8,095,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter worth $1,790,000.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

