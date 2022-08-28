Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 828,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,390 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 95,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 659,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSM opened at $2.43 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $709.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSM. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

