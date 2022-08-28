Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Sells $258,232.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,265,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after acquiring an additional 136,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.