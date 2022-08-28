Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $157.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 14.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,814,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,160,000 after buying an additional 222,914 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 27.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 261,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,606 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 4.1 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $122.38 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.85.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

