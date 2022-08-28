Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Freedom has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $72.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Freedom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freedom by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Freedom by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Freedom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Freedom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

