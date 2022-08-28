Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Down 4.6 %

FRPT stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

