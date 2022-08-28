Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $14.57

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $13.91. Freshworks shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 2,786 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Freshworks Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 260,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,051 in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

