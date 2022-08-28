Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Gap Down to $16.97

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $16.55. Fulton Financial shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 3,440 shares changing hands.

FULT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,622,000 after buying an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after buying an additional 188,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

