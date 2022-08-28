Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.67.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $294.95 on Friday. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.34 and a 200-day moving average of $273.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

