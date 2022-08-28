GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $30.00. GDS shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 19,704 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.97.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GDS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 836.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.