General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

