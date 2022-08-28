Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $265,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $218,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 39.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.62 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

