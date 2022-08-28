Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $363.50

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363.50 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 364.25 ($4.40), with a volume of 22129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.43).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Genuit Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £882.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2,082.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37.

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

In other news, insider Paul James purchased 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).

About Genuit Group

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.