Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

