Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,972,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,003 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $112,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,921.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

PAVE stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

