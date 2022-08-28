Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

GLOB opened at $213.79 on Friday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.33 and its 200 day moving average is $217.69.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globant will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

