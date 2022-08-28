Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Globant Price Performance
GLOB opened at $213.79 on Friday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.33 and its 200 day moving average is $217.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
