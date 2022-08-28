Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.80. Gold Fields shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 42,576 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Featured Stories
