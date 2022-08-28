Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.80. Gold Fields shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 42,576 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Fields Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Stories

