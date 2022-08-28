Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.28 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.00.
About Golden Minerals
