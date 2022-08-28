Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Graco Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

