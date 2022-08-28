Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Cormark

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Green Impact Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Green Impact Partners Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CVE GIP opened at C$7.65 on Friday. Green Impact Partners has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.30 million and a P/E ratio of -117.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
