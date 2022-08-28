Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

GHL stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $333,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,674,396.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $286,580.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,765,681.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $333,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,674,396.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 101,979 shares of company stock worth $871,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 185,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.