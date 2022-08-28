Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $21.99

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $22.88. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 6,490 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,818,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

