GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 2,449 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 83,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neogen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,933,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neogen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neogen news, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,448. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NEOG opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

