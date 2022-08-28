GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 644 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

