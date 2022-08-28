GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,992,000 after acquiring an additional 460,493 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

