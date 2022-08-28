GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -231.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $1,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,994,581.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

