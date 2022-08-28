GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBYI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 446,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 557,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,475 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,858 shares in the company, valued at $194,745.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,745.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,372 shares of company stock valued at $263,663. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 5.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.10 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

PBYI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

