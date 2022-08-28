GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $274.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.51. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,480,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,382,111.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,319.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

