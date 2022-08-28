GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 2,727 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 32.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

