GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $13,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABR opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

