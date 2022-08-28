GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 6.1 %

In related news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,814 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

