GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,407 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,271 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of TAST stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $119.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

See Also

