GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $391,000 Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

