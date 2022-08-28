GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $399,000 Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,310 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGL stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.99%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

