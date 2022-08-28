GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $401,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

