GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,920 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Drive Shack by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.31.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

