GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $359,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,693 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 5.0 %

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.26.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $165.23 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

