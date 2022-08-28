GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $381,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,654 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in eBay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 257,338 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in eBay by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

