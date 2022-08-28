GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $384,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $330.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.06. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

