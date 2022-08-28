GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $388,000 in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 144.5% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 840,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 8,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 623,556 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $7,098,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in GrafTech International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,300,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 387,092 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GrafTech International by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.



