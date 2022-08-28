GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $392,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stride by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Stride by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,571,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Stride by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Stride by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

LRN stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. Stride’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

