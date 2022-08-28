GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $393,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after acquiring an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,075,000 after acquiring an additional 160,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CG opened at $33.09 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.